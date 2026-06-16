China supports robust, healthy growth of multinationals: vice president

(Xinhua) 13:47, June 16, 2026

JINAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports multinational corporations in investing and doing business in China and achieving robust and healthy growth, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the seventh Qingdao Multinationals Summit held in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

China's continuous efforts to pursue high-quality development and expand high-standard opening up have provided a broad stage for the development of multinationals, the vice president said.

He expressed the hope that multinationals would provide high-quality goods and services, deepen industrial cooperation in China, and work together to build a new ecosystem of innovative growth that is more resilient, more dynamic, and more competitive.

The vice president also called for efforts to jointly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The summit attracted more than 700 representatives from government departments, international organizations, multinationals, and business associations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)