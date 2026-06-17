China's nuclear policy stable, consistent, predictable: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 09:38, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China follows a nuclear strategy of self-defense and a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, which has always been stable, consistent and predictable, a defense spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chen Xi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about some claims that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal.

China always keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security, and never engages in any nuclear arms race, playing a significant role in maintaining global strategic stability, Chen stressed.

He urged relevant parties to stop unfounded speculation and propaganda.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)