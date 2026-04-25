Foreign envoys praise China's peaceful nuclear energy cooperation

Xinhua) 13:59, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Ambassadors and envoys from five countries have hailed China's remarkable progress in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and innovative applications of nuclear technology, following a week-long tour of nuclear energy and technology application sites across Shandong Province and Beijing.

The diplomats spoke highly of China's robust nuclear industry development, solid nuclear security capabilities, and sincerity in sharing technology and pursuing practical cooperation with developing countries.

The event, which ran from April 18 to 24, was co-organized by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Vienna. It gathered ambassadors and envoys from Serbia, Sudan, Nigeria, Kenya and Thailand, who represent their respective permanent missions to the UN and other international organizations based in Vienna.

During the tour, the CAEA gave a full account of China's cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. China is advancing its modernization drive in all respects through high-quality development, with nuclear energy positioned as a key option for building a new energy system and achieving its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

After decades of steady efforts, China has developed an independent and complete nuclear industrial chain. It has built up strong technological expertise and a large professional talent pool covering nuclear energy exploitation and utilization, nuclear power plant design, construction, operation and maintenance, uranium resource exploration, nuclear fuel supply, small modular reactor research and application, and a wide range of other nuclear technology applications.

China is also scaling up the application of nuclear science and technology in food and agriculture, health care, environmental governance, industrial manufacturing and public security, offering diverse solutions to improve public well-being and people's livelihoods, the CAEA said.

The country has long championed open cooperation and shared development, delivering substantial outcomes through practical collaboration with other nations, especially those in the Global South.

China will remain committed to openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and share with all countries the opportunities and outcomes of its peaceful nuclear energy development, the CAEA said.

The envoys noted that through on-site visits and in-depth exchanges, they had gained a deeper understanding of China's advanced concepts and well-established practices in nuclear energy development.

They voiced willingness to take this event as a key opportunity to deepen coordination and collaboration with China in nuclear power development, nuclear technology application and professional personnel training to ensure that nuclear energy better serves global sustainable development and improves people's well-being worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)