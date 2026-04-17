Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak under construction in Hefei, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 13:35, April 17, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

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