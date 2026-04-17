Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak under construction in Hefei, China's Anhui
An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Workers work at the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2026. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2026 shows the construction site of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Dubbed the "artificial sun," the BEST facility represents one of China's major ventures into controlled nuclear fusion and is poised to attempt the world's first fusion energy power generation demonstration. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Who is undermining guardrails of nuclear arms control?
- Participants at Nuclear Energy Summit pledge safe, affordable nuclear energy
- Chinese vice premier calls for global nuclear cooperation
- Nuclear power plant in east China to provide green solution for petrochemical industry
- China accelerates nuclear fusion engineering, targeting power generation demonstration by 2030
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.