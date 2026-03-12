Chinese vice premier calls for global nuclear cooperation

March 12, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing speaks at the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, France, on March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

PARIS, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said Tuesday that China is willing to collaborate with all parties to ensure nuclear energy better supports the development and prosperity of all nations.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative.

Zhang said China has always adhered to a sensible, coordinated, and balanced nuclear security strategy proposed by President Xi and has made concrete contributions to promoting the global development of nuclear energy.

China is willing to work with all parties to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, and promote nuclear energy innovation-driven development, safety foundation building, industrial collaboration and win-win cooperation, so that nuclear energy can better benefit the development and prosperity of all countries, he said.

Zhang noted that China stands ready to join hands with all parties to make new contributions in building a clean, beautiful and sustainable world and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives from over 30 countries, as well as heads of relevant international organizations, attended the summit and issued a joint statement titled "Safe and affordable nuclear energy for all."

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing (C) poses for a group photo with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi while attending the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, France, on March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

