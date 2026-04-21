China's nuclear policy injects stability, certainty to the world: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:00, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's nuclear policy has injected stability and certainty to the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query related to the upcoming Eleventh Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Guo said that the report submitted by the Chinese side reaffirmed the high responsibility and transparency of China's nuclear policy.

China follows a defensive nuclear strategy and a policy of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required by national security, and has no intention to engage in arms race with any country, which injected stability and certainty to the world, Guo added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)