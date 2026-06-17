China's top legislature schedules standing committee session for late June

(Xinhua) 09:25, June 17, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 68th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will hold a standing committee session from June 23 to 26 in Beijing, during which lawmakers will continue to work on a draft revision to the trademark law and review a draft financial law, among other legislation.

During the session, draft revisions to the government procurement law, the public bidding law and the Law on the People's Bank of China, as well as a draft amendment to the law on certified public accountants, will also be reviewed, according to a proposed agenda decided on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers attending the NPC Standing Committee session will also continue deliberating draft laws on procuratorial public-interest litigation, and on Antarctic activities and environmental protection.

They will also review a report on the central government's final accounts for 2025, and an audit report on the execution of the central government's 2025 budget and other fiscal revenue and expenditure, among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)