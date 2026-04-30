China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 16:54, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 22nd session Thursday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt the revised Prison Law and the Social Assistance Law.

The session also voted to appoint Zhang Zhu as minister of agriculture and rural affairs, replacing Han Jun, and appoint Zhang Chengzhong as minister of emergency management.

President Xi Jinping signed two presidential orders to promulgate the laws and a third one to announce the decision on the personnel changes.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers also ratified a criminal judicial assistance treaty with Azerbaijan, and a treaty of permanent good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries.

They also passed a report on the qualification of individual deputies and other personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao called on lawmakers to closely integrate the performance of their duties with the campaign of establishing a correct understanding of what it means to perform well and acting accordingly.

He urged them to further improve the quality of the NPC's work and contribute to a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Zhao stressed the importance of working for the people, safeguarding people's rights and interests, and improving their well-being in accordance with the law.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting, and presided over a lecture for lawmakers afterward.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)