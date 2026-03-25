Symposium held to mark birth centenary of former senior Chinese legislator

Xinhua) 08:45, March 25, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a symposium held to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Buhe, a late senior national legislator, in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2026. Zhao met with Buhe's family ahead of the symposium. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A symposium took place in Beijing on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Buhe, a late senior national legislator.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attended the event and met with Buhe's family ahead of the symposium.

The event hailed Buhe as an outstanding CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist fighter, a proletarian revolutionary, and an outstanding leader of ethnic work. It called on people to learn from his political character, noble commitment, work style and moral character.

Buhe served as vice chairman of the 8th and 9th standing committees of the NPC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)