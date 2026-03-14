China's top legislator praises journalists for coverage of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 09:52, March 14, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with journalists covering the fourth session of the 14th NPC, expressing his appreciation for their work, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with journalists covering the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday afternoon, expressing his appreciation for their work.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, commended major news outlets for their well-planned and well-organized coverage.

He noted that their reports conveyed confidence and strength, provided comprehensive information about the development of the NPC system and the effectiveness of its work, and highlighted the outstanding advantages of the people's congress system.

Zhao encouraged the media to continue tapping into the rich news resources related to the system of people's congresses, as well as NPC work and deputies.

The NPC session was held from March 5 to 12.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)