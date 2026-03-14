Full text: Report on the Work of the Government

Xinhua) 09:10, March 14, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the government work report delivered at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China on March 5, and approved on March 12.

Full text: Report on the Work of the Government

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)