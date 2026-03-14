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China releases full text of government work report

Xinhua) 09:06, March 14, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The full text of the Report on the Work of the Government was released via Xinhua News Agency on Friday.

The government work report, delivered by Premier Li Qiang, was approved on March 12 at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The report comprises four parts:

I. A Review of Our Work in 2025

II. Main Objectives and Major Tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan Period

III. Overall Requirements and Policy Orientations for Economic and Social Development in 2026

IV. Major Tasks for 2026

The report proposes the main targets for development in 2026 as follows:

-- GDP growth of 4.5-5 percent, while striving for better in practice

-- surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent

-- over 12 million new urban jobs

-- CPI increase of around 2 percent

-- personal income growth in step with economic growth

-- a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments

-- grain output of around 700 million metric tons

-- a reduction of around 3.8 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)