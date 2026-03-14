China releases full text of government work report
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The full text of the Report on the Work of the Government was released via Xinhua News Agency on Friday.
The government work report, delivered by Premier Li Qiang, was approved on March 12 at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
The report comprises four parts:
I. A Review of Our Work in 2025
II. Main Objectives and Major Tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan Period
III. Overall Requirements and Policy Orientations for Economic and Social Development in 2026
IV. Major Tasks for 2026
The report proposes the main targets for development in 2026 as follows:
-- GDP growth of 4.5-5 percent, while striving for better in practice
-- surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent
-- over 12 million new urban jobs
-- CPI increase of around 2 percent
-- personal income growth in step with economic growth
-- a basic equilibrium in the balance of payments
-- grain output of around 700 million metric tons
-- a reduction of around 3.8 percent in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP.
Photos
Related Stories
- China adopts law on national development planning
- China adopts law to promote ethnic unity and development
- China's national legislature concludes annual session
- Ministers give interviews after closing meeting of 4th session of 14th NPC
- Chinese lawmakers adopt decision on approving report on law overhaul, proposed handling of certain laws, decisions
- Chinese lawmakers adopt resolution on top procuratorate's work report
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.