Chinese legislators hear reports on bill deliberations
Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 66th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee convened a meeting on Wednesday to hear reports on the deliberation of various bills during an ongoing session of China's top legislature.
The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.
The senior lawmakers heard reports on the deliberation of a draft revision to the Prison Law, a draft social assistance law, and the revised drafts.
They also heard reports regarding deputy qualifications and deliberations over personnel-related bills, among others.
The meeting decided to submit the revised documents to the ongoing NPC Standing Committee session for deliberation.
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