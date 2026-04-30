Chinese legislators urged to contribute to good start of new five-year plan

Xinhua) 13:40, April 30, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a meeting with NPC deputies who are sitting in on the 22nd session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Wednesday called on legislators to fully exercise their duties and contribute to a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with NPC deputies sitting in on the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee.

Lawmakers approved the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan at this year's NPC annual session in March, during which they submitted 8,406 proposals covering all fields of economic and social development.

Zhao encouraged legislators to keep offering high-quality proposals and suggestions on the implementation of the five-year plan, as well as proposing practical policy measures.

He urged the NPC deputies to study and raise public awareness of three important laws adopted at the annual session, namely the Ecological and Environmental Code, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, and the National Development Planning Law, and to push forward effective enforcement.

Zhao also called on the deputies to stay closely connected with the people and incorporate public views and needs into their proposals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)