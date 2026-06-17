Scenery of Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in China's Shaanxi
People visit the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 16, 2026.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a view of the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Tourists try rock climbing at the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 16, 2026.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
People visit the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 16, 2026.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows tourists trying rock climbing at the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a view of the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
People visit the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 16, 2026.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A girl poses for photos at the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 16, 2026.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a view of the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
A drone photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows people visiting the Qinling Tianzhu Mountain Eco-Cultural Scenic Area in Shangluo, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Nestled in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, Tianzhu Mountain boasts gorgeous natural scenery and high vegetation coverage, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
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