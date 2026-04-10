We Are China

Spring view in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:29, April 10, 2026

This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows people visiting a peony garden of a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy the spring scenery at a wetland park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows people taking photos on a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the spring view at a heritage site park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows people visiting a heritage site park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)