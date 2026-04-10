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Spring view in NW China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 09:29, April 10, 2026
This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows people visiting a peony garden of a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
People enjoy the spring scenery at a wetland park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows people taking photos on a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows the spring view at a heritage site park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows people visiting a heritage site park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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