Tech support farms bring tangible benefits to farmers in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:44, April 15, 2026

Zhang Chao (L), an associate professor with the Northwest A&F University, checks the growth of wheat with a postgraduate student in a test field in Longxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2026.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows an apple cultivation farm with agricultural technology support in Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a vegetable farm with agricultural technology support in Jingyang County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows chicks at a poultry breeding farm with agricultural technology support in Wugong County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Chao, an associate professor with the Northwest A&F University, checks pest infestation in a wheat field in Longxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2026.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a wheat farm with agricultural technology support in Longxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Chao, an associate professor with the Northwest A&F University, shows wheat seeds in a test field in Longxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2026.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Qin Kailong, a doctoral student from the Northwest A&F University, poses for a photo with a black chicken at a poultry breeding farm with agricultural technology support in Wugong County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 9, 2026.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a poultry breeding farm with agricultural technology support in Wugong County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Qin Kailong, a doctoral student from the Northwest A&F University, checks the growth of a black chicken at a poultry breeding farm with agricultural technology support in Wugong County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 9, 2026.

In recent years, Northwest A&F University has established a number of farms with teachers and students stationed to provide agricultural technology support in Shaanxi Province. The farming industries include poultry breeding, wheat, vegetable, and fruit cultivation.

Through this new farming mode, many agricultural researchers and technicians work alongside farmers at the frontline of farming, which is conducive to the transformation of research findings into practical applications. More than 80,000 farmer households have benefited from this mode, driving rural vitalization in the province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)