Macao to develop stage show at world heritage landmark, says SAR official

(Xinhua) 08:32, June 17, 2026

O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, answers questions at a press event in Macao, south China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Macao will upgrade its Dom Pedro V Theatre and turn the heritage site into a venue for immersive stage performances, said O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press event held at the theatre, O said the project will use the spot, which is part of the "Historic Centre of Macao" inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as a stage and showcase the city's more than 400 years of cultural exchange between East and West.

O underscored that Macao's cultural confidence is rooted in the enduring heritage of Chinese civilization. She described the theatre as an example of Macao's multicultural heritage and cultural confidence.

The city has preserved traditional Chinese culture while fostering a multicultural environment, she noted, adding that historic landmarks, traditional festivals, and folk customs all reflect Macao's distinctive blend of Chinese and Western cultural influences.

O also outlined plans to promote the integrated development of education, technology, and talent. She said Macao will leverage its role as an international platform to attract talent from Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, as well as other parts of the world, while deepening cooperation within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

A key initiative is the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. The first phase is scheduled to begin operations in August this year, with around 1,300 postgraduate students from three public universities studying and living on campus, she noted.

The education town is expected to gradually expand to accommodate about 20,000 students and serve as a platform for integrating education, technological innovation, and talent development, O said.

O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, answers questions at a press event in Macao, south China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)