Macao launches Environment Day program, carbon reduction campaign

(Xinhua) 16:35, June 07, 2026

MACAO, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Macao program for the national event on Environment Day 2026 and the "energy saving and carbon reduction for all" campaign was launched on Saturday at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Friday marks World Environment Day. China's Guangdong Province, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and Macao SAR are jointly hosting this year's Environment Day national event and Beautiful China promotion week, aiming to advance ecological conservation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and contribute to the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

During the ceremony, a series of activities took place, including the launch of the public energy-saving and carbon-reduction campaign, a donation ceremony for proceeds from Macao's plastic bag charging scheme, and an award presentation for an environmental coloring and creative drawing competition.

According to organizers, a series of activities will be held as part of the Macao Environment Day program, including environmental education sections in schools, online livestream events, and energy-saving initiatives such as "lights off one hour."

Ip Kuong Lam, director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR government, said that thanks to the joint efforts of government departments and various sectors of society, Macao's total carbon emissions have stabilized, with land transport already having reached its carbon peak. Moving forward, the city will strive to achieve an overall carbon peak as early as possible, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)