Macao visitor spending rises 24.5 pct in Q1: official data

Xinhua) 10:27, May 09, 2026

MACAO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Total non-gaming spending by visitors in Macao rose 24.5 percent year-on-year to 24.43 billion patacas (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2026, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Friday.

Per-capita spending increased by 9.5 percent year-on-year to 2,179 patacas, the statistics department noted. Overnight visitors spent an average of 4,101 patacas, while same-day visitors spent 1,025 patacas.

Shopping accounted for 48.2 percent of total spending, followed by accommodation, and then food and beverages, the DSEC said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)