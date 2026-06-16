Construction of Xi'andong Railway Station enters final stage

(Xinhua) 11:06, June 16, 2026

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a view outside the Xi'andong Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The construction of Xi'andong Railway Station has entered final stage after its interior and exterior decoration was completed. The station, a major transport hub in northwest China, is part of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and integrates rail, metro, and bus services. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows a view outside the Xi'andong Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The construction of Xi'andong Railway Station has entered final stage after its interior and exterior decoration was completed. The station, a major transport hub in northwest China, is part of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and integrates rail, metro, and bus services. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

A constructor of Xi'andong Railway Station poses for photos at the station square in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 15, 2026. The construction of Xi'andong Railway Station has entered final stage after its interior and exterior decoration was completed. The station, a major transport hub in northwest China, is part of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and integrates rail, metro, and bus services. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows the ticket gates inside Xi'andong Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The construction of Xi'andong Railway Station has entered final stage after its interior and exterior decoration was completed. The station, a major transport hub in northwest China, is part of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and integrates rail, metro, and bus services. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows an interior view of the Xi'andong Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The construction of Xi'andong Railway Station has entered final stage after its interior and exterior decoration was completed. The station, a major transport hub in northwest China, is part of the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and integrates rail, metro, and bus services. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)