Spring scenery in Xi'an, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:23, March 25, 2026

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows a view of Qujiang Lake Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the scenery of Qujiang Lake Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People take photos under a blooming cherry tree in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 24, 2026. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A tourist takes pictures under a blooming cherry tree in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 24, 2026. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People enjoy their leisure time at Qujiang Lake Heritage Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 24, 2026. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A drone photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows people taking photos under blooming cherry trees in Yanta District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an served as China's capital in 13 dynasties, from Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC) to Tang Dynasty (618-907). It was a custom in history for the emperors to treat outstanding scholars to feasts by the Qujiang Lake, which has now been renovated into a holiday resort in the southeast of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)