Lantern festival held in China's Xi'an to mark upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 16:12, January 05, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows a view near the south gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows lanterns displayed near the south gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists watch lanterns on the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2026. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

