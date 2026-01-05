Lantern festival held in China's Xi'an to mark upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows a view near the south gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows lanterns displayed near the south gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows tourists watching lanterns on the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Tourists watch lanterns on the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2026. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Tourists watch lanterns on the ancient city wall of Xi'an during a lantern festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2026. A lantern festival is held here to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photos
