View of Xi'an Int'l Port Station in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:48, November 18, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Xi'an International Port Station handled a total of 5,063 China-Europe freight train trips in the first ten months of this year, up by 16.3 percent year on year, according to data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

