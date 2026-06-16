Mongolia, China should continue strengthening trust, support to maintain correct direction of bilateral ties: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 09:09, June 16, 2026

Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

ULAN BATOR, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia and China should continue strengthening mutual trust and support to maintain the correct direction of bilateral ties, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday.

In a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said both sides should maintain mutual trust and support as strong guarantees for collaboration across various sectors.

During the meeting, Uchral emphasized that maintaining good-neighborly relations with China and strengthening bilateral cooperation remain Mongolia's top foreign policy priorities. He noted that Mongolia and China have consistently respected each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and chosen paths of development.

Uchral reaffirmed Mongolia's firm adherence to the one-China principle, stating that matters related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, and Hong Kong are China's internal affairs. He underscored that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China and reiterated Mongolia's opposition to "Taiwan independence."

The prime minister expressed Mongolia's willingness to work closely with China to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, enhance connectivity, advance cooperation agreements and major projects, and promote the continued development of the Mongolia-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Describing China as Mongolia's most important economic and trading partner, Uchral noted that bilateral trade is expected to reach the target of 20 billion U.S. dollars this year.

He expressed hope that both sides would introduce additional measures to facilitate trade, diversify trade structures, strengthen connectivity through infrastructure projects such as ports and railways, and expand cooperation in the mining sector.

He also stated that Mongolia is committed to providing a more business-friendly and law-based environment for Chinese enterprises investing in the country.

For his part, Wang said China highly appreciates Mongolia's commitment to prioritizing relations with China in its foreign policy and its support for China's positions on issues concerning its core interests.

He noted that the CPC and the Mongolian People's Party could further enhance exchanges on governance and development experience, thereby contributing to national development, improving people's livelihoods, and deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Wang added that development and national revitalization are shared goals of both China and Mongolia, while stronger cooperation reflects the common aspirations of both peoples. Given the strong complementarity of the two economies and their shared interests, he said there remains significant potential for expanded cooperation.

China, he said, is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Mongolia, jointly advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and support Mongolia in making full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as regional platforms such as China-Mongolia-Russia cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in pursuing a modernization path suited to its national conditions.

Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Bolortsetseg)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)