Ng Wai Han sworn in as Macao secretary for economy and finance

(Xinhua) 09:05, June 16, 2026

MACAO, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Ng Wai Han was sworn in on Monday as secretary for economy and finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government at a ceremony officiated by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai.

Speaking after the ceremony held at the government headquarters, Ng thanked the chief executive for the nomination and the central government for the appointment.

She said her team will work under the leadership of the chief executive to advance the city's economic diversification, enhance economic resilience, align with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, and support the formulation of the SAR's third five-year plan.

Ng also pledged to maintain a transparent, efficient, and responsible approach to governance, while ensuring that economic development delivers tangible benefits to residents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)