G7 summit kicks off against backdrop of massive protest

(Xinhua) 08:20, June 16, 2026

Protesters march during a massive demonstration against the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Switzerland has stepped up security measures in recent days. The authorities have announced the deployment of some 4,000 military personnel while closing most of its 35 border crossings with France. France, for its part, has reportedly mobilized around 16,000 police and gendarmerie for the summit.

EVIAN, France, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Group of Seven (G7) summit kicked off on Monday in Evian, a town in eastern France, against the backdrop of massive demonstration.

The three-day summit will focus on a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Middle East tensions, balanced and sustainable economic growth, as well as artificial intelligence development, according to its agenda.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in a social media post that France would work with its "allies and partners" during the summit to help facilitate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive in Evian on later Monday afternoon.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows police officers standing guard during a massive demonstration against the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, June 14, 2026 (Xinhua/Jiao Qian)

Before the summit, massive protest was staged in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday. It was organized by a "No G7" coalition of multiple groups and organizations, in what they describe as an effort to resist "fascism and imperialism".

French newspaper Le Monde, citing police sources, reported that around 20,000 demonstrators took part in the protest at around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. Several clashes between protesters and the police were reported near the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

Some shops in busy commercial areas and near government buildings in Geneva's old town had to board up their storefronts with wooden panels since last week, leaving only narrow entrances, to guard against possible looting or vandalism during the protest.

The G7 summit triggered major riots in Geneva in 2003 when it was first held in Evian.

A policewoman is seen near Geneva Lake in Evian, France, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Switzerland has stepped up security measures in recent days. The authorities have announced the deployment of some 4,000 military personnel while closing most of its 35 border crossings with France. France, for its part, has reportedly mobilized around 16,000 police and gendarmerie for the summit.

A security member is seen near the G7 summit International Media Centre in Publier, France, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Swiss newspaper Le Temps criticized the summit, saying that G7 no longer reflects current global geopolitical landscape, and the summit was "ruining the lives of local residents."

The G7 comprises the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. France holds the rotating presidency of the group this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)