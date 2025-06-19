China once again urges G7 to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

June 19, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China once again urges the G7 to see the overwhelming global trend, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop instigating conflict and confrontation, and act in the interest of the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On June 17 local time, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in his chair's summary after hosting the G7 Summit that they stressed the importance of constructive and stable relations with China, while calling on China to refrain from market distortions and overcapacity, and expressed serious concerns about China's destabilizing activities in the East and South China Seas and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a daily news briefing that the G7 Summit once again manipulated issues related to China. The G7 made irresponsible remarks on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the East China Sea, falsely accused China of "overcapacity" and "market distortion."

"This constitutes interference in China's internal affairs and violation of the basic norms governing international relations. China firmly opposes this and has lodged strong protests with relevant parties," Guo said.

The biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and interference by external forces, Guo said, adding that if the G7 truly cares about peace in the Taiwan Strait, it should abide by the one-China principle, categorically oppose "Taiwan independence," and support China's reunification.

At present, the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable. The G7 should respect the joint efforts of regional countries to resolve issues through dialogue and consultation and maintain peace and stability, and stop using maritime issues to sow discord between regional countries and escalate regional tensions, Guo noted.

The so-called "market distortions" and "overcapacity" accusations are absolutely false. The G7 use them as an excuse for their trade protectionist practices, and to essentially contain and suppress China’s industrial progress, and politicize and weaponize economic and trade issues, Guo said.

