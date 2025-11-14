China urges G7 to stop interfering in its internal affairs: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:01, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has urged the G7 to stop manipulating issues related to China and interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said here Thursday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on a joint statement of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which expressed their remaining concerns regarding the so-called military build-up and rapid increase of nuclear weapons arsenal in China.

Stressing that the joint statement once again represents a mischaracterization of facts, a deliberate vilification of China, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs, Lin said that China deplores and opposes that.

The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, Lin noted, saying that how to resolve the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people, which tolerates no external interference.

He said the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable, urging the G7 to stop using maritime issues to stoke disputes, escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability.

China has always been aboveboard on the Ukraine crisis, and has never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict while strictly controlling the export of dual-use articles, Lin said, adding that China never accepts the G7's blame-shifting or groundless accusation.

"As regard to peace and security, China is the major country with the best track record. China is firmly committed to peaceful development and a national defense policy that is defensive in nature. China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security," Lin said.

The G7 turns a blind eye to the U.S. special and primary nuclear disarmament responsibility and the nuclear proliferation risks from AUKUS while directing the issue at China. "This is a typical move of confusing right with wrong," Lin said.

He said that China's measures to standardize and refine its export control system comply with international common practices, with aims to better defend world peace and regional stability and to fulfill its international obligations.

The so-called "China's overcapacity" and "non-market practices" have been proven false by facts and have no merits at all, Lin added.

Lin said that the G7 should stop politicizing and weaponizing trade issues, and refrain from disrupting international economic order and global industrial and supply chains.

China once again urges the G7 to take a clear grasp of the global trend, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, stop manipulating issues related to China, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and make more contributions to solidarity and cooperation in the international community, the spokesperson said.

