Kids solve Rubik's Cube in 8 seconds
(People's Daily App) 17:03, June 15, 2026
During a Rubik's Cube competition at a primary school in Hai'an, Jiangsu Province, two young contestants demonstrated seamless teamwork, blitzing a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in eight seconds!
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
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