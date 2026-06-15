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Kids solve Rubik's Cube in 8 seconds

(People's Daily App) 17:03, June 15, 2026

During a Rubik's Cube competition at a primary school in Hai'an, Jiangsu Province, two young contestants demonstrated seamless teamwork, blitzing a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in eight seconds!

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)