Rope inside a rope
(People's Daily App) 16:53, May 18, 2026
Watch these kindergarteners take to the street, jumping small ropes inside a big one, all in perfect sync.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Yang Sihan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kid wows when seeing snow for the first time
- Scientists develop an AI-enabled tool to screen anxiety, depression among kids
- People touched by picture of left-behind child covered in frost
- China's online bargain hunters spend generously on kids
- Hefty fines for sharing photos of kids a reminder of risks
- Troubles are friends for naughty kids
- Cuttie Alert!
- Over 170 kids vie at children's model final contest in Beijing
- Kids read at bookstore when heat hits Shenyang, Liaoning
- Kindergarteners nap against wall in NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.