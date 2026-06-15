Goji berries at foot of China's Helan Mountain enter harvest season

(Xinhua) 08:31, June 15, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows farmers picking goji berries at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Newly harvested goji berries are seen at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer picks goji berries at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer arranges harvested goji berries at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A farmer arranges harvested goji berries at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. at the foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers pick goji berries at a goji berry garden of Beryl Gojiberries Co., Ltd. in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2026. The goji berries at the foot of Helan Mountain enter harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)