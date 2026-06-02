We Are China

Wheat harvested across China

Xinhua) 08:18, June 02, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in Huguan Village of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An agricultural machine harvests wheat in Guolyuzhuang Village, Shangqiu City of central China's Henan Province, June 1, 2026. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

An agricultural machine harvests wheat in Dawangzhuang Town, Zhoukou City of central China's Henan Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Gao Jianzhong/Xinhua)

An agricultural machine harvests wheat in Dongyao Village, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Bai Shuiping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a farmer airing wheat in Naodian Town of Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in Huguan Village of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhang Jian/Xinhua)

A farmer checks harvested wheat in Shiqiao Town, Pingdingshan City of central China's Henan Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)