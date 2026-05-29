Agricultural machines harvest wheat across China

Xinhua) 13:31, May 29, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows an agricultural machine harvesting wheat at Huguan Village in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat at Yantang Village in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Yao Haixiang/Xinhua)

Large agricultural machines harvest wheat at Xiangfuzhang Village in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows an agricultural machine harvesting wheat at Yandian Town in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)