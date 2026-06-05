We Are China

Wheat harvest underway in China's Henan

(Xinhua) 08:53, June 05, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows reapers harvesting wheat in Sheqi County of Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Yang Yinpeng/Xinhua)

A farmer airs harvested wheat in Fugou County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province, June 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Farmers harvest wheat in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Taikang County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a farmer airing harvested wheat in Fugou County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Farmers load bundled wheat straw onto a tractor in Sheqi County of Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Yang Yinpeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Taikang County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)