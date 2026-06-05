Wheat harvest underway in China's Henan
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows reapers harvesting wheat in Sheqi County of Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Yang Yinpeng/Xinhua)
A farmer airs harvested wheat in Fugou County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province, June 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Farmers harvest wheat in Suixian County of Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Xu Zeyuan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Taikang County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a farmer airing harvested wheat in Fugou County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Farmers load bundled wheat straw onto a tractor in Sheqi County of Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. (Photo by Yang Yinpeng/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Taikang County of Zhoukou City, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a reaper harvesting wheat in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
Photos
- Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
- Ecology of Ulan Suhai Lake in China's Inner Mongolia improved
- Rice-aquaculture farming injects vitality into agriculture in NE China's Jilin
- 'Rooftop economy' breathes new life into Wuchang ancient town in C China's Hubei
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.