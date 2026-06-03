Chinese vice premier stresses unrelenting efforts for summer harvest

(Xinhua) 13:01, June 03, 2026

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong urged all-out efforts to ensure a bumper summer harvest, effectively implement regular assistance, and continue consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in north China's Hebei Province from Monday to Tuesday.

He stressed the need to maximize periods of fine weather to secure the summer grain harvest, strengthen meteorological monitoring and early warning, ensure smooth summer grain purchases, coordinate summer sowing and field management, and guarantee stable supply and prices of chemical fertilizers.

Liu also called for integrated development of agricultural education, science and technology, as well as talent training, so as to help bring more scientific and technological advances to farmers.

The vice premier underscored the importance of preventing a large-scale relapse into poverty and called for the continuation of policies and the strengthening of monitoring and assistance systems.

He also stressed continued support for employment, making good use of policies such as public service jobs and work-relief programs to expand income channels for rural residents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)