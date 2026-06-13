China-aided borehole project delivers clean water to over 75,000 Zimbabweans

(Xinhua) 11:52, June 13, 2026

China on Friday handed over 300 boreholes to Zimbabwe, bringing clean water to more than 75,000 residents in the southern African country.

The China-aid borehole drilling project, launched in 2024, covered 300 villages across four provinces.

Addressing the handover ceremony in Manicaland Province, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said these boreholes not only supply safe water for daily use and farming but also help reduce waterborne diseases and strengthen agricultural resilience.

"With reliable water access, crop farming, livestock rearing, poultry raising, and vegetable cultivation have all thrived in the local communities. This project has also empowered tens of thousands of women and children, freeing up their time for schooling and other meaningful work to build better livelihoods," Zhou said.

Over the past 10 years, China has drilled more than 1,300 boreholes in Zimbabwe, delivering clean water and irrigation to about half a million people, Zhou added.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe thanked the Chinese government for its support, saying the boreholes will improve water, sanitation, and hygiene in disaster-hit communities.

Describing the project as a milestone, the minister said that it contributes to Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy and Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)