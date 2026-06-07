Feature: Cultural bonds deepened as Zimbabwean students shine at "Chinese Bridge" competition

(Xinhua) 15:37, June 07, 2026

Contestants, judges, and guests pose for a group photo at the national finals of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Competition in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Ye Ting)

HARARE, June 6 (Xinhua) -- On a crisp winter Friday in Harare, the national finals of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Competition in Zimbabwe kicked off with vibrant energy. Putting local students' language and artistic talents on center stage, the event celebrated a cultural bond that now fuels the dreams of a new generation.

At the heart of this evolving dynamic are young intellectuals like 23-year-old Charissa Mavondo. Clutching the top prize in the tertiary category, the student from the department of economics at the University of Zimbabwe represented a triumph of persistence, having fallen just short of the trophy last year.

"My wish was to become the best competitor because I really like Chinese culture," Mavondo said. "It has been my dream to learn Chinese and this year I wanted to perform something that is different from all the other contestants."

On stage, Mavondo did exactly that, delivering a creative performance that bridged tech with tradition. Utilizing AI to generate an immersive background video, she engaged in a "dialogue across time" with an anime avatar of the legendary Chinese poetess from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Li Qingzhao.

Interacting with the screen, Mavondo used her fluent Chinese to show how modern Chinese advancements have realized the peaceful, prosperous era the ancient poet once longed for. The performance beautifully illustrated how a millennia-old cultural lineage has traveled across oceans, finding a new home and new inheritors in the hearts of African youth.

For Mavondo, mastering Mandarin is a calculated blueprint for her future. Seeing boundless opportunities amid growing trade between China and Zimbabwe, she plans to establish a consultancy company upon graduation to help prospective Chinese investors navigate the local market.

While Mavondo's performance explored the depths of literary history, secondary school category winner Onias Mukanyangi from the High Achievers Coach International Academy brought a dynamic, rhythmic pulse to the stage. Armed with a pair of traditional bamboo clappers, Mukanyangi delivered a flawless, fast-paced Kuaiban (rhythmic storytelling) performance that filled the room with crisp, snapping beats.

With remarkable linguistic agility, he rattled off verses celebrating China's geography and historical figures, seamlessly transitioning from the cascading waterfalls of Mount Lu to the legendary resilience of Yu Gong and the trailblazing diplomacy of Zhang Qian.

"They are all great role models, and we should all learn from them," Mukanyangi chanted in rhyming Mandarin. "When the day comes in the future, we will travel to China and see all its beautiful scenery."

The mastery displayed by these students is being nurtured by educators who recognize that true connection requires looking beyond standard curricula toward a deeper sense of mutual understanding. Liu Ru, a tutor at the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe who saw two of her students clinch top prizes, shares this philosophy.

"Language education is never limited to the pages of a textbook," Liu said. "To build real connection and mutual understanding, we must totally immerse ourselves in each other's cultural and linguistic environments, allowing the students to feel the heartbeat of the culture."

The strategic value of this mutual understanding was echoed by institutional leaders. Paul Mapfumo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe emphasized the broader role of linguistic education in his speech. "Language is not only a subject to study but it is a bridge that connects hearts, stories, and values."

The systemic impact of these ties was further underscored by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding. With 2026 designated by the African Union and China as the Year of China-Africa People-to-People Exchanges, the ambassador noted that over 6,000 Zimbabwean students have pursued further studies in China over the past decade.

"Today, these alumni are making remarkable contributions to Zimbabwe's development in education, healthcare, trade, mining, and technological innovation," said Zhou. "Every speech, every song, and every performance on this stage epitomizes your aspiration to engage with the world."

While nine-year-old primary category competitor Matipa Dzenga wowed judges by guiding an ink brush to create traditional Chinese calligraphy, the surrounding gallery displayed contemporary pieces for the China-Africa Cultural and Art Exchange "Silk Road in Painting" Exhibition.

Timed to mark the 2026 International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, the exhibition turned the venue into a vibrant hub of shared creativity.

"This exhibition uses brush and ink as its medium and culture as its bond, blending the Eastern elegance of traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting with the natural scenery and human landscapes of Africa," said Zhang Ziyan, Chairman of the China-Africa Cultural Promotion Association. "It profoundly illustrates the true essence of civilization -- each beauty appreciating its own and all beauties sharing in harmony."

As the day's events drew to a close, the momentum remained decidedly forward-looking. Walter Chanaka, Managing Director of the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Centre, observed that the designated year of exchange is far from a symbolic gesture.

"This is not merely a symbolic title -- it marks a critical phase in deepening cooperation and expanding cultural and human connections between China and Africa," Chanaka said.

For the young performers and professionals departing the venue, the language of the future is already being spoken, transforming ancient cultural forms into the practical currency of tomorrow's trade and diplomacy.

A contestant showcases her Chinese calligraphy skills at the national finals of the 2026 Chinese Bridge Competition in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Ye Ting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)