Feature: China-developed Juncao grass sows seeds of opportunities in Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 11:02, March 27, 2026

HARARE, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Beverly Kuveya bent over her modest plot in Murewa, a town in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East Province, surveying the vibrant green shoots of Juncao grass that have multiplied from just 20 cuttings she planted last November.

"Some call it a magic plant, I call it a miracle plant," she said.

Juncao, a hybrid grass originally developed in China for mushroom cultivation, has evolved into a versatile agricultural resource, enhancing food security, generating income, and promoting environmental protection.

Recognizing its potential, the Zimbabwean government has supported the technology, with China-aided experts stationed at Gwebi Agricultural College near the capital, Harare, providing training to students, farmers, and agricultural experts.

Since the first public technical training course on Juncao was introduced in the country in April 2025, about 500 individuals have been trained, according to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development.

As one of the first Zimbabwean farmers selected to grow Juncao, Kuveya has seen the grass flourish in just four months. Each cutting has produced at least 16 shoots, transforming her plot into a field of growth and opportunity.

She recently attended a three-day Juncao technology workshop in Harare, organized by the ministry and China's Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, among others, to further refine her skills.

Kuveya now uses Juncao as a substrate for mushroom cultivation, eliminating the need for costly commercial alternatives.

"The price of the substrate that I used to grow mushrooms increased. Now, if I grow Juncao grass, I can make low-cost substrate, and that gives me a competitive advantage in the market because I can reduce the price of my mushrooms by as much as 25 percent for a 200g packet," she said.

The benefits of Juncao extend well beyond mushrooms. Its nutrient-rich shoots feed livestock, the leftovers enrich the soil as organic fertilizer, and dense rows of grass act as windbreaks, protecting other crops.

It even prevents soil erosion, which is good for the land and for the planet, she added.

Nyasha Mupaso, a Juncao farmer from Seke District in Mashonaland East Province, noted that Juncao technology can also support tobacco curing by providing sustainable biomass fuel alternatives that alleviate pressure on forests.

In Zimbabwe, Africa's largest tobacco producer, curing the crop relies heavily on firewood, leading to deforestation.

"Yes, we are getting money from tobacco, but in the long run, it is not going to be worth it. I think Juncao is presenting an opportunity for the tobacco industry," he said.

Climate change-induced food insecurity has intensified competition for grain between humans and livestock, and Juncao can relieve the pressure by serving as an alternative for animal feed, said Medlinah Magwenzi, chief director for agricultural and rural development advisory services at the ministry.

"Zimbabwe will be empowered, and if our farmers here adopt it, we are very sure that we will have food security," Magwenzi said during the workshop.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)