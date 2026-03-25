China hands over food aid to Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 10:25, March 25, 2026

HARARE, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China has handed over 5,000 metric tons of rice to Zimbabwe to boost the southern African country's food security.

During the donation ceremony held on Monday in Harare, the country's capital, Zimbabwean Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare Edgar Moyo said the latest donation will significantly augment the government's efforts to alleviate food insecurity and mitigate the effects of climatic adversities.

"This gesture is not merely an act of goodwill; it is a profound testament to the enduring and mutually beneficial relations that continue to flourish between the government of Zimbabwe and the government of China. Our partnership, grounded in solidarity and shared developmental aspirations, has consistently yielded tangible benefits, particularly in times of adversity," said Moyo.

He said priority will be given to vulnerable households, including the elderly, the chronically ill, persons with disabilities and child-headed households.

Additionally, the minister said support will also extend to victims of floods and other natural disasters, as well as to registered institutions that provide care for vulnerable children, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the food aid embodies the warm friendship of the Chinese people and China's unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe's food security.

"China remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe's efforts to strengthen food security and build agricultural resilience, not only through emergency assistance when needed, but also through long-term support that helps enhance its capacity for self-reliant and independent development," Zhou added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)