Feature: From drought to hope: China-Zimbabwe agricultural cooperation revitalizes rural village

Xinhua) 09:43, February 14, 2026

HARARE, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Rows of solar panels glisten under the midday sun, while pumps hum quietly, with clear groundwater flowing through pipelines into surrounding fields, where maize is already tasseling and sweet potatoes are bearing fruit.

Zindi Village, located in northern Zimbabwe's Mashonaland Central Province, has witnessed a rapid transformation in agricultural development and the livelihoods of its residents in recent years as China-Zimbabwe agricultural cooperation prospers.

Weveson Zindi, head of the village, told Xinhua that the majority of the villagers engaged in subsistence farming had long struggled with chronic water shortages and unstable electricity, and the situation had become even worse as the country was frequently hit by drought.

"When the drought came, there were only a few things to harvest," he said.

The change took place in 2024 when the China-aided agricultural demonstration village project was launched here, bringing a group of top-notch Chinese agricultural experts to the village.

After learning about the water shortage, the experts moved to drill boreholes, install solar-powered pumps and pipelines, and set up an irrigation system capable of supplying 55,000 liters of water daily.

"With the boreholes, we can fetch water within our houses, and with the irrigation system, we can water our gardens," said Zindi, adding that access to a stable water supply has made the once-barren land "alive."

In the meantime, Chinese experts introduced the scientific use of organic fertilizers to local farmers and assisted them in gradually converting sandy soil into productive farmland. They also trained locals in professional skills, including the management and maintenance of mechanized farming equipment.

"We focused on three key areas here, namely staple crops, vegetable production, and livestock farming. More importantly, we have been imparting skills and knowledge to them, enabling them to follow their own development path," said Zhao Ke, head of the fourth batch of Chinese agricultural experts in Zimbabwe.

He noted that, drawing on Chinese experiences, rural revitalization requires not only infrastructure but also new approaches to management and community participation.

"We have learned a lot from the Chinese. They taught us a lot about farming. Now we can plant different vegetables such as green pepper, chili, and sesame, and we get profits," said Handna Gwanzu, a villager.

For Gwanzu, the change in the village not only enabled families to pay their children's school fees but also bolstered their confidence in the country's agricultural development.

"We appreciated the experience from Chinese experts, and we believe more and more local farmers in the country will benefit from that," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)