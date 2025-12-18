Chinese, Zimbabwean firms to partner on power equipment manufacturing

Xinhua, December 18, 2025

HARARE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's Cabinet has approved a joint venture partnership with a Chinese company for the manufacture of power equipment, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, Muswere said the public-private partnership between Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Enterprises, a subsidiary of the country's power utility ZESA Holdings, and China's Shanghai Jingdao Electric Co., Ltd., will result in the establishment of a manufacturing and assembly plant for producing switchgears, smart meters, and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

"The country faces the growing need for modern switchgears as the national grid is expanding, while old equipment is being phased out," Muswere said, adding that the partnership will position Zimbabwe as a switchgear supplier in the region.

At the same time, the availability of smart meters will enhance the utility's efficiency in accurate billing to boost revenue collection, while the production of EV chargers aligns with global mobility trends, he said.

"The partnership project will benefit the country through import substitution, foreign currency savings, job creation, technology transfer, enhanced energy supply, improved revenues, and the strengthening of stimulus to downstream sectors," Muswere added.

