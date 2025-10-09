Zimbabwean minister hails Chinese-invested industrial park for boosting economy
HARARE, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere has hailed a Chinese-invested industrial park for boosting the country's economy.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet meeting media briefing on Tuesday, Muswere expressed satisfaction with the partially operational industrial park in Matabeleland North Province, a joint venture between the Chinese firm Zhongjin Heli Energy and the Zimbabwean state-owned Hwange Colliery Company Limited.
According to the minister, once completed, the 500-million-U.S.-dollar project will integrate a coal-fired power station, a coal processing plant, a cement plant and a coking plant, which is expected to generate significant employment and economic activity for the southern African country.
"The project is in line with the national development strategy and fulfills Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 goals of promoting value addition and beneficiation, job creation and gross domestic product growth," Muswere added.
In a previous interview with local media, the Chinese company reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Zimbabwe's economic development, saying it is looking forward to continuing to work with the local government to drive growth and prosperity.
Photos
