Chinese modernization empowers Global South countries, says Zimbabwean expert

HARARE, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization continues to inspire and empower Global South countries, a Zimbabwean expert has said.

Speaking to Xinhua in a written interview on Wednesday, Dereck Goto, an economic analyst and political commentator based in Harare, said Chinese modernization is built on trust, respect and shared advancement, offering a pathway to modernization for Global South countries.

Goto said China's development experience, including infrastructure, digital innovation and green growth, also provides insight for other countries to pursue their own development paths according to their respective priorities and cultural realities.

Goto lauded the global initiatives proposed by China as key frameworks to promote partnership in a world facing multiple challenges.

"These initiatives extend China's own development experience into a shared platform for cooperation," Goto said. "For Zimbabwe, this partnership has translated into tangible outcomes, from landmark infrastructure projects to industrial expansion and enhanced human capital."

When many Western powers are increasingly inward-looking or conditional in their engagement, China stands out for its consistency, long-term vision and respect for the sovereignty of its partners, the expert said, adding that China has been a trusted partner for an inclusive global order.

"China has been the most stable, reliable and forward-looking force in global development," Goto said.

