China ranks among Zimbabwe's top 3 trading partners in 2025

Xinhua) 11:09, January 17, 2026

HARARE, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China is Zimbabwe's third-largest export destination, accounting for 16.9 percent of the country's total exports in the first 11 months of 2025, Zimbabwe's trade promotion body ZimTrade said Friday.

"There is significant potential for growth through ongoing collaboration between both governments to enhance trade in key local commodities such as citrus and avocados," ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer Allan Majuru said in a statement.

Zimbabwe has been steadily expanding its agricultural exports to China in recent years, with the two countries signing a series of export protocols covering products, such as citrus, avocados and blueberries.

According to ZimTrade, cumulative export earnings for January to November 2025 totaled 8.57 billion U.S. dollars, a 27 percent increase from 6.74 billion dollars in the corresponding period in 2024.

The United Arab Emirates maintained its position as the country's top export destination, with South Africa ranked second during the period, ZimTrade added.

In a newsletter released in October 2025, Majuru commended the bilateral trade protocols signed between the two countries, which allowed the export of Zimbabwean agricultural products to the vast Chinese market.

"These initiatives aim to expand agricultural exports, reduce informal trade leakages, and improve returns for local farmers," Majuru said.

