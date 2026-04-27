Feature: Shared stories bolster people-to-people exchanges between China, Zimbabwe

Xinhua) 14:22, April 27, 2026

People participate in a reading event organized by the Zimbabwe Writers Association (ZWA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

HARARE, April 26 (Xinhua) -- In a lively corner of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, a woman brought a short story to life with theatrical flair on Saturday. As she acted out each sentence, the room erupted in laughter and applause, setting the tone for a vibrant cultural exchange.

Moments later, the atmosphere shifted as a young writer stepped forward, her immersive storytelling drawing the audience into the world of a Zimbabwean novel.

The scenes unfolded at a reading event organized by the Zimbabwe Writers Association (ZWA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe. Under the theme "Bridges of Ink," the gathering brought together established authors, emerging voices and students, united by a shared curiosity about narratives from both countries.

As China marks its first national reading week, literature has become an important meeting point where stories transcend borders. Within the framework of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the role of cultural dialogue in strengthening ties is gaining increasing recognition.

The event featured a curated selection of Zimbabwean and Chinese literary excerpts, sparking in-depth discussions among participants. To further promote a culture of reading, the Chinese Embassy donated a collection of books to the ZWA, which were distributed to attendees.

Monica Cheru, chairperson of the ZWA, said that while large-scale projects often define international relations, genuine human interaction remains central to building lasting connections. "Just talking as people and discovering who we are is very important. We can understand each other better," Cheru told Xinhua after the event.

She said that beyond traditional cooperation in trade investment, and infrastructure, human engagement forms the strongest bridges. In her view, sharing everyday stories enables authentic exchanges, allowing personal experiences to resonate across cultures.

Elvas Mari, a member of the ZWA, said that while strong economic and political ties link Zimbabwe and China, cultural connections provide an essential human dimension to the partnership. "As writers, we think this is the greatest opportunity we have, to really promote the links and connection with our friends," he said.

Memory Chirere, a prominent Zimbabwean writer, underscored the enduring power of the written word in bridging distant cultures. He said that through ink, stories travel far beyond geographic boundaries.

"The importance of ink in connecting people is real. You can see how ink has already connected people today," Chirere said. "If these relationships continue, connections through the written word will indeed thrive."

People participate in a reading event organized by the Zimbabwe Writers Association (ZWA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

People participate in a reading event organized by the Zimbabwe Writers Association (ZWA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, on April 25, 2026. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)