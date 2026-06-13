Chinese-aided new studio set to boost Armenia's TV progress

By Liu Shuchen (Xinhua) 11:30, June 13, 2026

"Our strategy today is to significantly increase our own TV content. The China-aided new broadcasting studio will become the main technological foundation to achieve the goal," said Ruben Shahinyan, head of strategic programs at the Public Television of Armenia.

In the administrative district of Yerevan, Nork-Marash, on the Nork hill, the Yerevan TV Tower stands over 310 meters high. Not far from the TV tower is the Public Television of Armenia, which was launched in 1956.

At the construction site of the new television studio, a Chinese team is working intensively. A 20-plus-meter-high building has already been topped out, and a large red banner hangs on the facade, with a white pattern in the form of a Chinese knot presented on it.

"The scale of the studio and its technical capabilities will help implement international large-scale projects corresponding to international standards and formats. In the long term, the studio will help turn the television channel into a modern media hub," Shahinyan said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The project has been implemented smoothly, thanks to the synergy between the two sides, and discipline and accuracy shown by the Chinese side have been admirable. I am looking forward to the running of the studio," he said.

"The new studio is an ideal platform for cultural exchange and joint production of innovative contents. I am sure that such a partnership will help our peoples become even closer to each other," Shahinyan said.

The project, jointly implemented by China Jiangsu International Economic and Technical Cooperation Group, Ltd. and Nanjing Lopu Co., Ltd., spans more than 7,100 square meters, of which an area of 1,000 square meters is occupied by the studio. According to Shahinyan, with the new studio, television programs will increase several times.

Venera Isakhanyan and Meline Grigoryan, both 25 years old, started working as interpreters for the project in August 2024. They said they were impressed by the hard work and good planning of their Chinese colleagues.

Grigoryan said the two sides have worked in a warm and pleasant manner, and the project has become an example of friendship between Armenia and China.

"I think that this project is very important for Armenia, as it will be one of the biggest studios in Armenia, which will give a boost to the television sector, and the quality of television programs will significantly improve," she said.

Pan Song, head of the project's construction and technical team, said that engineering systems have been installed, and the studio features both traditional Chinese courtyards and the Armenian style.

"The project demonstrates the high level of cooperation between China and Armenia in cultural and technological spheres," Pan said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)