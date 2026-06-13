Why Taiwan's DPP fears the Straits Forum

(Xinhua) 11:18, June 13, 2026

As the Straits Forum, the largest cross-Strait grassroots exchange event, is held for the 18th year on the Chinese mainland, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities once again struck their usual hostile tone, in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm displayed by participants.

For nearly two decades, the Straits Forum has served as a key platform for ordinary people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to connect through family ties, cultural traditions, economic cooperation and community dialogue. Its emphasis on people-to-people, grassroots and broad-based engagement has been widely recognized across the Strait, earning it the reputation as a "people's forum."

Yet every year, the DPP authorities actively work to discourage participation. This year, restrictions and warnings have intensified, targeting local officials, civic groups and ordinary people from Taiwan planning to attend. This raises a simple question: what exactly are they afraid of?

The answer may lie in the fact that direct exchanges will undermine the political narrative carefully cultivated by the DPP authorities.

For years, the mainland has been portrayed in increasingly negative and confrontational terms. However, face-to-face interaction allows Taiwan participants at the forum to see realities for themselves -- the mainland's economic development, social vitality and willingness to engage with fellow compatriots. Such firsthand experiences inevitably weaken fear-based political messaging.

The DPP authorities also appear concerned that expanding exchanges could foster greater mutual understanding among ordinary people on both sides of the Strait.

Cross-Strait tensions have long been fueled by political confrontation and ideological division intentionally heightened by the DPP authorities. But when people communicate directly -- whether through cultural activities, business cooperation or youth exchanges -- it becomes harder to sustain narratives built entirely on hostility and separation.

More importantly, the forum reflects a broader trend that political obstruction cannot easily reverse: cross-Strait integration continues to advance despite political headwinds. Economic ties, family connections, educational exchanges and cultural interactions have created deep and enduring links between people on both sides. Calls for peaceful development and stable relations continue to represent the mainstream public sentiment on the island.

A recent poll on the island showed that nearly 70 percent of respondents support improving cross-Strait relations and maintaining peace across the Strait. In the first quarter of this year, the number of Taiwan residents applying for mainland travel permits increased by 11.8 percent year on year, while the number of Taiwan residents entering the mainland rose by 27.6 percent from a year earlier.

Against this backdrop, attempts to stigmatize the Straits Forum as a political threat appear increasingly disconnected from public sentiment. Suppressing exchanges may serve short-term political calculations, but it risks alienating ordinary people whose livelihoods and futures are closely tied to stable cross-Strait relations.

The Taiwan Strait is geographically narrow, and the emotional and historical bonds between people on both sides run deep. Political barriers and administrative restrictions cannot permanently prevent people from seeking contact, communication and cooperation.

By acting against the will of the people, the DPP authorities will inevitably face a backlash from public opinion and ultimately reap what they have sown.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)