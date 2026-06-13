Chinese top seeds through to mixed doubles semifinals at Australian Badminton Open

(Xinhua) 11:12, June 13, 2026

Jia Yifan (L)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

The top-seeded Chinese pairings of Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping and Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals at the Australian Badminton Open after winning their quarterfinals here on Friday.

The world No. 1 duo of Feng and Huang defeated the Japanese team of Akira Koga/Natsu Saito 21-14, 21-18 at Sydney's Olympic Park to set up a semifinal against the fifth-seeded American team of Presley Smith/Jennie Gai.

In the other mixed doubles semifinal, Guo and Chen, who beat Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-11, 21-14, will face Thailand's Ruttanapak Oupthong/Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat in a match between the second and third seeds.

China will also have two teams in the men's doubles semifinals, with second seeds Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang and fourth seeds Chen Boyang/Liu Yi to face off.

Liang and Wang advanced to the semifinals by defeating South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk/Ki Dong-ju 21-19, 21-9 while Chen/Liu downed compatriots Huang Di/Liu Yang 21-7, 21-16.

Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian, the world No. 5 and top seeds in the women's doubles draw, reached the semifinals with a 21-13, 18-21, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's sixth seeds Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Dong Tianyao beat Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, China 22-20, 21-19, while Hu Zhe'an was knocked out in three games.

Jia Yifan (R)/Zhang Shuxian celebrate during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan (L) compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Jia Yifan (L)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan (L) compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Jia Yifan (R)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Jia Yifan (L)/Zhang Shuxian compete during the women's doubles quarterfinal match between Jia Yifan/Zhang Shuxian of China and Hsu Ya Ching/Sung Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Liang Weikeng (R)/Wang Chang celebrate after the men's doubles quarterfinal match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

Liang Weikeng (L)/Wang Chang compete during the men's doubles quarterfinal match between Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China and Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju of South Korea at the Australian Badminton Open 2026 in Sydney, Australia, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)