China issues rainstorm alert as heavy downpours forecast in southern regions

(Xinhua) 10:33, June 13, 2026

China's National Meteorological Center on Friday issued a blue alert for rainstorms, as heavy rain or rainstorms are expected to hit parts of southwest China, east China and south China from Friday to Saturday.

Some areas in Guizhou, Jiangxi and elsewhere are likely to experience torrential rain, while parts of the affected regions may see short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gales, according to the center.

The China Meteorological Administration activated a Level-IV emergency response for major meteorological disasters triggered by rainstorms at 11:30 a.m. Friday, following the blue alert issued at 10 a.m.

The meteorological center forecast that southern China will enter a period featuring a new round of concentrated rainfall from Friday night. Over the coming week, frequent rainfall is expected in regions south of the Yangtze River, south China and eastern parts of southwest China.

Some regions face high risks of rainstorm-related disasters, and the public has been advised to guard against secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides, mudslides and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

From Friday to Sunday, northern regions including north China, eastern parts of the Huanghuai region, northeast China and southeastern Inner Mongolia are also expected to see showers or thunderstorms.

Rainfall will be unevenly distributed, with most areas experiencing light to moderate rain. Some localities may see heavy rain or rainstorms accompanied by thunderstorms, gales, or hail, the center said, advising the public to take safety precautions while traveling.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)